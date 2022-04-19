Passenger killed in West Bloomfield when teen driver crashes into rock, trees, police say

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A passenger was killed Monday in West Bloomfield when a 17-year-old driver lost control of a pickup truck, crashed into a large rock, and then hit several trees, officials said.
The crash happened at 8:39 p.m. Monday (April 18) on Branford Drive, north of Berwick Drive, in West Bloomfield, according to authorities.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was driving a white 2022 Chevrolet Colorado south on Branford Drive above the 25 mph speed limit. He lost control of the pickup, struck a large rock, and then crashed into several trees, officials said.
A 21-year-old Commerce Township woman in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police
The driver and his 16-year-old front-seat passenger, both Commerce Township residents, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
There are no indications that alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash, police said.
Officials continue to investigate.