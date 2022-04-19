Passenger killed in West Bloomfield when teen driver crashes into rock, trees, police say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A passenger was killed Monday in West Bloomfield when a 17-year-old driver lost control of a pickup truck, crashed into a large rock, and then hit several trees, officials said.

The crash happened at 8:39 p.m. Monday (April 18) on Branford Drive, north of Berwick Drive, in West Bloomfield, according to authorities.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was driving a white 2022 Chevrolet Colorado south on Branford Drive above the 25 mph speed limit. He lost control of the pickup, struck a large rock, and then crashed into several trees, officials said.

A 21-year-old Commerce Township woman in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police

The driver and his 16-year-old front-seat passenger, both Commerce Township residents, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Ad

There are no indications that alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash, police said.

Officials continue to investigate.