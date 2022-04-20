Attorney General Dana Nessel calling for transparency in Oxford schools

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel met privately with Oxford parents and students Tuesday (April 19). After a closed-door meeting with more than 100 Oxford parents and students, Nessel has, for a second time, offered to do an independent investigation into the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School.

After a closed-door meeting with more than 100 Oxford parents and students, Nessel has, for a second time, offered to do an independent investigation into the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, which you can read here.

“The meeting was a well-needed outlet for a lot of parents as well as teachers who attended, and having the highest law enforcement official there, I just got chills,” said parent Mike Aldred.

Last week, a community group went public with its frustrations that the district has not had an independent investigator come in; it also wants an expert review of the school’s safety protocols and plans.

Nessel initially offered her office to conduct an investigation, but the district declined. After Monday night’s meeting, she re-upped the offer.

“To hear the way that parents and kids who attended spoke, it’s as if it just happened yesterday,” said Nessel. “It’s just so raw, and the hurt is so real.”

The Attorney General is asking the school board to give her its decision by May 20.