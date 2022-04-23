Driver crashes into bicyclist, killing him in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man riding a bicycle died early Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Canton Township, officials report.

At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man from Milan was riding a bike on Michigan Avenue near Hannan Road when he was struck by a vehicle, Canton Township police said. A 31-year-old man driving a Ford Fusion was reportedly traveling westbound on Michigan Avenue when he struck the bicyclist.

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Ford was not injured during the crash.

Officials say that alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

It is currently unclear exactly what happened. No other details have been provided at this time.

Police are still investigating.

