Fundraising run in Plymouth-Canton to once again help families in crisis

Over the past 12 years, the Super Jess 5K has raised $1 million.

After two years of virtual runs, this varsity track will be packed next Sunday with about 2,500 people participating.

It’s no ordinary fundraising run.

Natalie Tanana has a rare neurological disease that affects only a few thousand people around the world.

“She’s made such a an impression on people,” said Sandra Linser, Natalie’s mother. “We go places and people say, ‘hi Natalie.’ Everybody knows her and knows that smile.”

The 15-year old loves riding her bike.

“It’s so easy to go through your daily life without thinking of what others are going through and this puts it into perspective,” said Emily Mundorf, a student at Canton High School who is an event organizer.

Tanana has outgrown her current bike and needs a bigger bike with an easier pulley system, but it costs thousands of dollars.

So SJ5K stepped in to help.

“We hang up posters in the community, we send mail to local giantess to sponsor,” said Sahana Kotha, an event organizer. “To us, it’s pretty much whatever it takes to get the support.”

The student-run fundraiser helps families in crisis across the Plymouth-Canton community.

Every year, five people are nominated, and this year Tanana was one of them.

“She’s an amazing little girl that has overcome so much, and these students who put this on, it amazing,” said Scott Linser, Tanana’s stepfather.

These high school seniors are leading the charge.

“I would never have thought 12 years later, this it where it would be,” Mundorf said.

The SJ5K started in 2010 with the purpose of raising money for a Canton sophomore with a brain injury.

SJ5K is now a year-long endeavor, giving back to those in need.

“I think it’s important for people to realize how big a difference people can make even just by registering or donating it has a huge impact on all of our families,” Kotha said.

The run will start at 8 a.m. next Sunday. If you’d like to donate or participate, visit their website at http://www.sj5k.org/.