Metro Detroit family still searching for bone marrow match for young boy

INKSTER, Mich. – Project We Hope Dream and Believe, Citadel of Faith Covenant Church and the Ink-Town Ryderz Car Club are working to find a bone marrow donor for a young boy.

The organizations are rallying behind the Washington family as Ryder Washington needs a bone marrow transplant.

Ryder was diagnosed with a rare disease, which, in most cases, leads to leukemia. The child’s family is hoping someone will be able to help the boy.

Ryder Washington was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome last year. The boy’s condition is rare: Only one in 200,000 people are diagnosed with MDS, and very few are his age. It is especially difficult for him, as Ryder is scared of needles.

There was a car show and donor drive on Sunday (April 24) from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

To help and see whether you are a match click here or to learn more click here.

