Allen Park police: Threat that sent high school into lockdown not credible

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Police say a tip that claimed a student at Allen Park High School was armed with a weapon Wednesday was found to be not credible after an initial investigation.

Allen Park police were at the high school Wednesday afternoon, as the school was on lockdown following a tip that a student might be armed. Police had reportedly detained the student in question, but have since reported that there was “no credible threat” found.

It is currently unclear if the school is still under lockdown, or if the student is still detained.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing, and that they will continue to provide updates as soon as they can.

UPDATE 1 Our initial investigation finds there was no credible threat. We always will react in an overabundance of... Posted by Allen Park Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

