Production has started on Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning

Ford Motor Company has started with its production of the newest electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Ford plants are making more room in order to have enough capacity to make the new trucks, which are already in high demand.

DETROIT – Production has officially started on Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning.

Ford has taken every opportunity to put the F-150 Lightning out as a game-changer. President Joe Biden test drove it last year and they rolled it out in auto show fashion.

On Tuesday (April 26), Ford announced it is building for customers and revealed how competitive the market is.

Read: Meet the woman behind Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning: ‘Pursue what you love’

The F-150 is quiet and powerful. Ford CEO Jim Farley spoke about features like hands-free driving, which may be installed by Bluetooth along with a lot of the vehicle’s uses buyers will discover with the 11 electrical outlets spread out around it.

Ad

The first official build day brought other competition trying to get ahead of it. GM announced its Corvette and Stellantis teased its Ram electric due in September.

Ford will start shipping in the weeks ahead, but the company said it’s constrained by capacity. They’ve had to shut down the order platform because the demand is so great.

Read: More automotive news