Taylor firefighter suffers second-degree burns while battling fire at business

TAYLOR, Mich. – A Taylor firefighter suffered second-degree burns Wednesday while he was battling a fire at a business.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday (April 27) at Preferred Packaging Solutions in the 27000 block of Wick Road in Taylor, according to authorities.

A firefighter was injured and taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment of second-degree burns, officials said.

The flames were quickly contained, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.