Taylor firefighter suffers second-degree burns while battling fire at business

Firefighter taken to U of M Hospital

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

TAYLOR, Mich. – A Taylor firefighter suffered second-degree burns Wednesday while he was battling a fire at a business.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday (April 27) at Preferred Packaging Solutions in the 27000 block of Wick Road in Taylor, according to authorities.

A firefighter was injured and taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment of second-degree burns, officials said.

The flames were quickly contained, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

