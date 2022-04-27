Video inside Oak Park High School shows violent scene after men push past security, fight students

OAK PARK, Mich. – Video from inside Oak Park High School shows a violent scene after 8-10 adult men pushed their way past school security and fought with students and security personnel, according to officials.
The incident happened Tuesday (April 26) and the school was closed to students and families the following day.
Police said all the men fled the scene after the fight. No weapons were used in the fight. At least one of the men has been identified and school officials are working with law enforcement.
Officials say they believe the fight Tuesday was triggered by another altercation that occurred off of school property the weekend prior.
Parents have many questions about the incident. Students still had classes at Oak Park Preparatory Academy and at Key Elementary. There was a heavy police presence at both schools.
“Definitely, it worried me because my children are right up the street from the high school and if they can go to the high school what’s gonna prevent them from coming to the elementary or middle school,” parent Pashona Baldwin said. “Where have ya’ll been? Did ya’ll know any of this was going on before today? Little late now.”
Oak Park police said they were in place to prevent another incident.
Oak Park High School students will switch to online classes for Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29.