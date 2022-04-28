2 girls rushed to hospital after dog attack at Bates Academy in Detroit

DETROIT – Two girls were rushed to a hospital after a dog attack at Bates Academy in Detroit.

The incident happened while students were in the playground for recess. Witnesses dogs were outside with the children and then ran into the school.

“We were outside during our lunchtime and a dog just ran up,” witnesses said. “And I guess it bit one of them and so, then that’s when everybody started running.

The dogs were in a field next to Bates Academy. Children out for recess started playing with the dogs and adults told the kids to get away.

Students said they ran inside the school and the dogs gave chase, following them into the school.

The district confirmed two girls were attacked by the dogs and the school was put on lockdown.

“My daughter called me in the school when she called me they were in a complete panic. The whole entire class was panicking. They were on code red, so they didn’t know exactly what was happening,” parent Lundon Flemming said. “Children were on recess, dogs were loose on the premises, ran into the building after the children. Two or more children got attacked by the dogs.”

Ad

Officials said one of the dogs has been taken into the custody of animal control. Officials are searching for the second dog.

Read: More local news coverage