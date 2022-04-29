Metro Detroit soldier surprises siblings at school in heartwarming homecoming

A soldier from Metro Detroit has returned home from Germany after two years, and decided to surprise her eight siblings while they were at school. The family was elated.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A soldier from Metro Detroit has returned home from Europe for the first time in two years, and decided to surprise her siblings while they were at school.

Soldier Trinity O’Brien has been away in Germany, serving as a military police officer for the past two years. Returning home for the first time this week, O’Brien decided to surprise her siblings -- all eight of them -- at their individual schools.

The big sister visited three different Utica schools to surprise her brothers and sisters. Their parents were present for the reunions, too, and they couldn’t have been more excited to share those special moments with their children.

You can see watch some footage from the reunions in the video report above.

“It’s just emotional. We just really missed Trinity,” said her father, Darren O’Brien. “It was wonderful to see our kids be able to have that moment with her.”

Trinity O’Brien says she plans on going bowling and doing other activities with her siblings while she’s home.

