Police want help finding 70-year-old man with dementia

Nathan Jennings last seen on April 27

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Nathan Jennings (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a 70-year-old man who was last seen at 7 p.m. on April 27.

Nathan Jennings left his home and did not return. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. His daughter told police Jennings has dementia.

Nathan JenningsDetails
Age70
Height5′6′'
HairBald with a gray beard
Weight145 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

