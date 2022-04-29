Police want help finding 70-year-old man with dementia

DETROIT – Police want help finding a 70-year-old man who was last seen at 7 p.m. on April 27.
Nathan Jennings left his home and did not return. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. His daughter told police Jennings has dementia.
|Nathan Jennings
|Details
|Age
|70
|Height
|5′6′'
|Hair
|Bald with a gray beard
|Weight
|145 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
