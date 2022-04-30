Mother speaks out about alarming phone call she got when dogs attacked students at Detroit school

A Detroit mother is speaking out about the alarming call she got from her child’s school when dogs attacked children on the playground during recess.

The incident happened Thursday (April 28) at Bates Academy on Detroit’s west side. The dogs were in a field next to the school when children were out for recess.

The children started playing with the dogs and the adults told the children to get away. Students ran into the building and the dogs gave chase, following them into the school and attacking two girls.

The school was put on lockdown as parents rushed to get their kids. Hunter said she started getting chaotic calls.

“It felt like an active shooter situation because, you know, you’re getting calls from your children and they’re frantic,” mother Andrea Hunter said. “What if that was an actual active shooter situation? And they were that loud, the teacher wasn’t really calming them, doing a good job calming them down. They would have been found out.”

Kristina Rinaldi with Detroit Dog Rescue said nobody was helping the girl under attack because nobody knew how.

“I can’t tell you, Detroit Dog Rescue has been in so many schools and it breaks my heart,” Rinaldi said. “I go to schools to teach children how to protect themselves from stray dog attacks.”

The two girls are recovering after the attack.

