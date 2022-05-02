3 children hit by distracted driver on their way to Detroit school

Three kids were hit by a distracted driver as they were crossing an intersection on the way to school.

DETROIT – Three kids were hit by a distracted driver as they were crossing an intersection on the way to school.

The incident happened at 7 a.m. on April 29 at the intersection of Lonyo Street and Arnold Avenue on Detroit’s west side.

An 8-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were hit directly. The 13-year-old boy’s leg was broken.

Video footage caught the driver driving straight into the children.

One of the children involved in the incident told Local 4 that the driver didn’t see them crossing the street because he was on his phone.

In the video footage provided, the driver pulled up and checked on the kids after they were hit.

The father of the children told Local 4 that this was not a hit-and-run, the family knew the driver.

Police were not contacted at the time of the incident. Detroit police released a statement regarding the event.

It’s gut-wrenching to watch the social media video clip of young children with school bags getting hit by a vehicle. This should be an immediate wake-up call for everyone behind the wheel of a vehicle. We remind our community to please pay attention and limit the distractions inside your vehicle. Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper, Detroit Police Department

