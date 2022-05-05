Sister shares heartbreak after Detroit mother of 3 killed in shooting: ‘My sister didn’t deserve this’

A manhunt is underway for a gunman accused of killing a mother of three in Detroit.

DETROIT – Precious Dobbs feels alone after her younger sister, Princess, was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at 10:56 p.m. May 1 (Sunday) in the 13500 block of Rockdale Street on the city’s west side, according to authorities.

“It’s so sad. That was my only sibling. My mother died in 2020 from COVID. It was just us and now it’s just me. My sister didn’t deserve this. Her kids don’t deserve this. We didn’t deserve this. Yall didn’t take nobody that wasn’t loved. My sister was loved,” Precious said.

Both sisters were inside the home with four children when the bullets started flying. Princess was hit in one of the main arteries in her thigh before dying in Precious’s arms.

Original: 36-year-old woman killed by shots fired into Detroit home, police say

“‘Just why?’ That’s what I say when I see them bullet holes. Unexplainable. Senseless,” Precious said.

Police are still on the hunt for whoever’s responsible. The shooter is believed to have taken off in a light-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Cruz. Part of the incident was captured on a neighbor’s Ring camera.

“I’m happy that my neighbors had the Ring alarms that caught it on camera, but we don’t know who they are. Never seen them. Never seen the car,” Precious said.

As of now, with the shooting so fresh, everything around the house is a constant reminder of how her sister died -- even the balloons in the trees.

“Somebody told me last night when they caught in the trees, that means they’re still around. When I come outside, I see the ones that are still around. I know justice will be done,” Precious said.

Princess leaves behind three children that Precious will have to take care of, along with her four children, making seven kids now under one roof.

Anyone who recognizes the car or has information about this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

