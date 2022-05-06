58º

Local News

Adorable pics: New baby wallaby born at Detroit Zoo

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Detroit Zoo, Wallaby, Animals, Detroit, Oakland County, Royal Oak, Zoos
Wallaby and joey at Detroit Zoo. (Patti Truesdell) (Detroit Zoo/Patti Truesdell)

There’s a new “joey” in town at the Detroit Zoo.

The zoo said in a post on Friday that the zoo’s 4-year-old red-necked wallaby Sprocket has given birth to her first joey.

“The little one, estimated to be between 5 and 6 months old, is just starting to leave mom’s pouch for seconds at a time! Wallaby joeys can stay in their mothers’ pouches up to eight months after gestation. The animal care team is happy to report the new joey is healthy and well cared for. In the coming weeks and months, they’ll be able to find out if this new addition is a boy or a girl,” the zoo said.

Another “joey” was born at the zoo back in 2020, the first since 2010.

After birth, joeys immediately crawl into their mothers’ pouches where they continue to develop—usually for a few months.

Wallaby and joey at Detroit Zoo. (Patti Truesdell) (Detroit Zoo/Patti Truesdell)
Wallaby and joey at Detroit Zoo. (Patti Truesdell) (Detroit Zoo/Patti Truesdell)
Wallaby and joey at Detroit Zoo. (Patti Truesdell) (Detroit Zoo/Patti Truesdell)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram