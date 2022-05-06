Adorable pics: New baby wallaby born at Detroit Zoo

There’s a new “joey” in town at the Detroit Zoo.

The zoo said in a post on Friday that the zoo’s 4-year-old red-necked wallaby Sprocket has given birth to her first joey.

“The little one, estimated to be between 5 and 6 months old, is just starting to leave mom’s pouch for seconds at a time! Wallaby joeys can stay in their mothers’ pouches up to eight months after gestation. The animal care team is happy to report the new joey is healthy and well cared for. In the coming weeks and months, they’ll be able to find out if this new addition is a boy or a girl,” the zoo said.

Another “joey” was born at the zoo back in 2020, the first since 2010.

After birth, joeys immediately crawl into their mothers’ pouches where they continue to develop—usually for a few months.

Ad

Wallaby and joey at Detroit Zoo. (Patti Truesdell) (Detroit Zoo/Patti Truesdell)

Wallaby and joey at Detroit Zoo. (Patti Truesdell) (Detroit Zoo/Patti Truesdell)