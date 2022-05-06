Guns, cash, meth, heroin found when Michigan officials raid 3 hotel rooms, storage facility

Guns, drugs and money seized during a series of May 4, 2022, raids in Jackson County.

LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan officials found guns, cash, methamphetamine, and heroin when they executed four connected search warrants this week -- three at hotel rooms and one at a nearby storage facility, according to authorities.

Investigators from several jurisdictions raided the four locations Wednesday (May 4) in Leoni Township, which is in Jackson County.

Three of the search warrants were at hotel rooms in the Colonial Inn on Ann Arbor Road, officials said. The fourth was at a storage facility near the hotel, they said.

Police seized two pistols, $3,500 in cash, about four pounds of crystal meth, and over 4.5 ounces of heroin.

Officials said the suspect in this investigation was taken into custody and lodged at the Jackson County Jail. The Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team is seeking charges, including possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and felony firearms.

JNET was assisted in this case by the Jackson County Violent Crimes Unit, the Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team, the Region of the Irish Hills Narcotics Office, the Tri-County Metro Narcotics Team, and troopers from the MSP Jackson Post.