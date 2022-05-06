Michigan Lottery: Macomb County woman wins $2M on scratch off ticket

LANSING, Mich. – Taking a chance on a game that caught her eye paid off for a Macomb County woman who won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular instant game.

The lucky 44-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at Kelsey’s Market, located at 26953 Ryan Road in Warren.

“The $2,000,000 Multiplier Spectacular ticket caught my eye because I liked the color and design, so I decided to give it a try,” said the player. “When I scratched the ticket and saw I’d won $2 million, I had to do a double take because I thought I was reading it wrong. When it finally sunk in that I’d won, I was very excited!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.2 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $12 million playing Multiplier Spectacular which launched in April. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $82 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 35 $5,000 prizes, and 190 $2,000 prizes.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

