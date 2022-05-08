Flashpoint Interview: Former US attorney of Michigan discusses trickle effect Roe V. Wade possible removal could have

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Michigan, goes into detail on the trickle effect Roe V. Wade’s possible removal could have on other laws that were once set in place prior to 1973.

McQuade mentions that the Supreme Court’s testimony was misleading at best, and if Roe V. Wade was to be overturned, there are factors justices need to consider beforehand.

If Roe V. Wade is overturned, there will be 13 states that have trigger laws that’ll go into effect.

The former U.S. attorney brings to light the preexisting laws Michigan had before the 1973 law and how at one time, performing an abortion was a felony.

