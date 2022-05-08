Flashpoint: Experts discuss Michigan’s future if Roe V. Wade is overturned

Politico dropping the Supreme Court draft suggesting Roe could be overturned has been a point of discussion for many people this past week. The shocking leak from the usual airtight Supreme Court put the country on a full boil over the topic of abortion. Today we are learning about the potential future abortions may have in Michigan if Roe V. Wade is gone. From the legal to the societal aspect. Experts are sharing their opinions on what could be a reality.

DETROIT – Politico dropping the Supreme Court draft suggesting Roe could be overturned has been a point of discussion for many people this past week.

The shocking leak from the usual airtight Supreme Court put the country on a full boil over the topic of abortion.

Today we learned about the potential future abortions may have in Michigan if Roe V. Wade is gone.

From the legal to the societal aspect. Experts shared their opinions on what could be a reality.

Watch the entire May 8, 2022 episode of Flashpoint live in the video player above.