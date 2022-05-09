Detroit woman searching for dog after it escapes from animal hospital: ‘I just want my dog back’

Last week a Detroit woman left her dog with Animal Hospital Maple Orchard and she said they lost her dog during a walk.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Detroit woman boarded her dog with a West Bloomfield Township animal hospital and they lost her dog while taking it on a walk.

Donna Tucker left her 9-year-old dog with Animal Hospital Maple Orchard. She said the hospital called her a day later saying they lost her dog and she has been searching for the shepherd/husky mix since.

“My dog slipped it loose and ran on the other side of Orchard Lake Road, into the Deerfield subdivision. Now she was there for a couple of days and then she moved across Northwestern Highway to the south side of Northwestern Highway,” Tucker said.

She said the veterinary staff did look for her dog while she was in Arizona.

“I just cried the whole vacation. I was not comfortable and I just -- I’m just livid about the whole matter. I just want my dog back,” Tucker said.

Ad

She put out dog bones in areas where people said they recently saw her dog. She also put up posters. She is not sharing the name of her dog because she does not want people calling it or approaching it.

“And she won’t come to anyone other than myself. Now, I’m asking them to take pictures, let us know exactly what she was doing and what direction she was going in and then we will come pick her up,” Tucker said.

If you see this dog you should call 810-569-1074 or 313-300-6217.

Read: More local news coverage