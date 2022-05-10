Hawk or owl main suspect in disappearance of Detroit Zoo’s 5-month-old wallaby

The Detroit Zoo says a 5-month-old wallaby baby, which the zoo formally announced just last week, has gone missing. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/local/2022/05/08/detroit-zoo-says-5-month-old-wallaby-joey-has-gone-missing/

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A 5-month-old wallaby has disappeared from the Detroit Zoo.

“It is a mystery to us. It’s a really tough situation for everybody here. We’ve never had this happen before. It’s obvious that the little Wallaby didn’t escape. We can’t find an area he or she might have escaped,” said Detroit Zoological Society Chief Life Sciences Officer, Scott Carter.

Carter says Joey was last seen this past Friday (May 6) evening.

“At this point, we’ve searched almost the entire zoo and we continue to search because we don’t know what happened,” Carter said.

With so much foot traffic, some may wonder if Joey was taken by a guest, but with volunteers everywhere you turn and a unique two-door system -- it’s not likely.

“He wouldn’t, and his mom wouldn’t have tolerated someone just walking up to them. They would have run away,” Carter said.

Although there is so much uncertainty, one thing is sure.

“It’s not going to live very long without its mom,” Carter said.

Each day that passes, joeys chances of survival become less and less.

“We can’t figure out how the wallaby Joey could have gotten out of the habitat and maybe it’s hiding somewhere nearby. But, as I said Victor, the hope is kinda dwindling every day,” Carter said.

Zoo officials are asking those living near the zoo to be on the lookout for Joey. Although it’s not likely, they’re hoping that Joey may still be nearby.

Currently, the zoo believes it’s likely an owl or hawk was involved.

“Unfortunately, there is no update to pass along about this wallaby joey. We’ve read all of your comments more than once and cannot thank you enough for your thoughtful messages. As you can imagine, our animal care staff is devastated. “This 2-acre habitat is home to 11 kangaroos and wallabies Sprocket, Eloise and Bucky who was born last spring. There are native predators, such as owls and hawks, who live near the Zoo. At this time, we believe it is likely one of these aerial predators was involved. “We know how invested so many of you are and will continue to keep you informed.” Detroit Zoo

