Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $242K Fantasy 5 jackpot

An Oakland County man had a hard time believing he won a $242,256 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the April 30 drawing to win the big prize: 14-16-25-29-39. He bought his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 1365 west Maple Road in Clawson.
“When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets,” said the player. “I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later.
“When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn’t a glitch on the app. When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won. Winning is an excellent feeling!”
The 65-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to start college funds for his grandchildren and then save the remainder for retirement.