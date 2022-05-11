Former NBA Force and Detroit Pistons player Bob Lanier dies at age 73

Bob Lanier, a former member of the Detroit Pistons and one of the top NBA players of the 1970s, has died at the age of 73. He passed gracefully after battling a short illness.

Many Detroiters remember watching Lainer at COBO Hall. Lainer’s greatness was felt on and off the court across Metro Detroit.

Lanier was known for being massive. In the 70s, he weighed about 250 pounds and was 6-foot-10. He wore a size 22 shoe.

The Varisty Shop in Birmingham has a pair of Lanier’s shoes from the 70s.

“We have had these on display and often we’ll put these on the floor so kids can put their feet next to it. It’s mind-boggling how big that really is,” said Mark Secontine, owner of the shop.

The shop ordered a size 19, which was too small for “Big Bob,” who needed a pair a few sizes bigger.

“He was just a great guy. He came in a couple of times over the years after he was retired and he was just a gentle man.”

The former NBA player played with the Pistons for 10 years before behind traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. Lanier played in the NBA for 14 seasons overall.

“As fierce and as dominant as Bob was on the court, he was equally kind and impactful in the community,” the Pistons said. “As an ambassador for both the Pistons organization and the NBA, he represented our league, our franchise and our fans with great passion and integrity. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Bob’s family and friends.”

Basketball carried throughout Lanier’s life, as he became an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors in 1995. The player retired from playing professionally in 1984.

Detroit Pistons center Bob Lanier rides a trolley outside Detroit's Cobo Hall after a news conference which announced that Lanier had signed a four-year pact making him the highest paid Piston ever, Sept. 19, 1977. The 6"11" star center has been with the club since he was drafted in the 1970. (AP Photo/Richard Sheinwald) (Associated Press)

Lanier won three awards in the 70s: National Basketball Association Award (1978), NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award (1974), and NBA All-Rookie Team (1971).

The professional basketball player has appeared three times in the Pistons all-time top 10 list for his scoring average in a season. According to the Detroit team, Lanier has led four postseason appearances with them.

