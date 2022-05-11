🔒 From The Vault: Bob Lanier, Dick Vitale host camp in Detroit in 1980

Former Pistons star Bob Lanier and former Pistons coach Dick Vitale didn’t exactly love each other, but in this 1980 WDIV story, the two of them host a basketball camp in Detroit together.

Former Pistons star Bob Lanier and former Pistons coach Dick Vitale didn’t always love each other, but in this 1980 WDIV story, the two of them host a basketball camp in Detroit together.

The footage shows Lanier and Vitale hosting a camp in June of 1980 in Detroit, just after Vitale was fired as Pistons head coach in 1979. Lanier was part of the Vitale teams, on the way to a Hall of Fame career with the Pistons and Bucks. Lanier and Vitale were no longer members of the Pistons when this story aired.

Both Vitale and Lanier offer some memorable soundbites in the clip. Watch it in the video player above.

Related: Bob Lanier, NBA force and Pistons great dies at 73