‘It’s been an emotional rollercoaster’: Detroit family upset over memorial bench delay

For nearly a year, Sharon Hopsin has been getting the run around when it comes down to a memorial bench she purchased last June for her late mother, Pandora.

DETROIT – Sharon Hopsin has been getting the run around for nearly a year when it comes down to a memorial bench she purchased in June of 2021 for her late mother, Pandora Hopsin.

She says the whole ordeal has been an emotional rollercoaster.

“Me and brother went half on a bench for my mother with names and stuff to remember her by,” said Hopsin. “I’ve been on an emotional rollercoaster to the point where I had to chew on a couple of aspirin to bring it down. I could feel my blood pressure rising.”

Hopsin says the story of the matter is constantly changing.

“This right here is a bit much,” Hopsin said. “To be waiting and somebody telling you one minute the bench is in, and then for them to say, ‘oh, it’s not.’”

This family could not even celebrate Mothers Day at the cemetery, to make matters worse. Without the bench being installed, Hopsin says that there’s no indication of where her mother’s body may be buried.

Ad

“It’s like, how can you find what you’re looking for?” Hopsin said. “This is the worst way to remember. I don’t wish this on my worst enemy because this is terrible.”

Now Hopsin just wants her money back.

“At this point, I would like a full refund because I’m done with this rollercoaster ride,” Hopsin said. “This is terrible.”

The cemetery sent Local 4 News the following statement about the situation: