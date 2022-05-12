Crowd-sized metal detectors coming to Detroit

New safety measures are coming to family events in Detroit after the City Council voted to approve the purchase of 10 metal detectors that will screen for guns and knives. The first time you’ll see them in action is at this year’s Ford Fireworks Show, and after that, anyone organizing any event in the city will have access to them for free.

DETROIT – New safety measures are coming to family events in Detroit after the City Council voted to approve the purchase of 10 metal detectors that will screen for guns and knives.

The first time you’ll see them in action is at this year’s Ford Fireworks Show, and after that, anyone organizing any event in the city will have access to them for free.

“I take it into consideration everywhere I go,” said Brytney Thomas.

Thomas says safety is one of the first things she takes into consideration before attending any event.

The same goes for Edward Sherls Jr.

“I have to admit that there are sometimes where I’d probably get out more if I felt a little safer,” said Sherls Jr.

Public safety is top of mind for Detroit police, who, after hearing from community groups and residents, like Sherls Jr., Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes brought a proposal to the City Council Tuesday (May 11).

“We hope this tool is not the police department’s tool but the communities tool,” said Hayes.

The department asked for and has received approval to purchase 10 next-generation metal detectors.

“It’ll look for the metal signature of guns and large knives,” said Hayes. “You won’t have to empty anything out of your pockets; you just walk right through.”

The weapons detection systems could be used indoors or outdoors at events big and small. Each city district will have its own, and three extras will be available for significant events like the fireworks.

“The unveiling when we put these in place will be at upcoming fireworks, and we will have the units in Heart and Spirit Plaza,” Hayes said.

DPD plans to have all 10 out the night of the fireworks; Thomas says she stopped going to the extravaganza after a shooting had taken place some years back, but with these new safety measures in place, she and her family may be back.

“It’s a great idea that will keep a lot of people safe,” Thomas said.

The new safety measures are exactly what Hayes had in mind, providing people with the assurances they need to feel safe in an area that will be safer.

“There aren’t anyone carrying illegal firearms or weapons here,” Hayes said. “I can enjoy myself and not worry about being a victim or innocent bystander because I may have accidentally bumped someone.”

The cost for the new machinery is a little over $1.3 Million dollars but you cant put a price or a dollar value on a human’s life.

Tony Michaels, The Parade Company President and CEO spoke out in favor of the plan at Tuesday’s council meeting.