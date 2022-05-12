Marijuana gummies school incident raises concerns in Livonia

Livonia police are investigating a situation regarding a fifth-grader who brought marijuana-infused gummies to school and shared them with another student.

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia police are investigating a situation regarding a fifth-grader who brought marijuana-infused gummies to school and shared them with another student.

Both were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The incident happened at Grand River Academy, where less than a month ago, Local 4 News reported that a kindergartner brought a Jose Cuervo mixed drink to class and sharing it with other classmates.

Krystle Morton has two children that attend Grand River Academy. She said she was in disbelief when the kindergartner incident came up and hoped nothing like that would happen to her children.

Then, Tuesday (May 11), she received a voicemail explaining her son had a piece of a marijuana-infused gummy.

“I automatically started crying, and I was like hyperventilating,” said Morton.

Later, she learned an 11-year-old brought the gummies and split them with her son. Morton believes that child’s parents are at fault but still believes the school is responsible for making changes moving forward.

Dr. Whitney Minnock, Pediatric Emergency Physician at Beaumont Royal Oak, said they are treating more children who accidentally eat marijuana edibles over the last few years.

“Sometimes they get into the hospital, and they can be unresponsive and require, you know, some assistance breathing,” said Minnock. “Some kids have seizure-like activities; it can be very bad.”

Minnock encourages anyone who may have marijuana-infused food or candies in their home to lock them away so that children can not gain access. Minnock said the edible looks like food without marijuana, and kids might take considerable amounts many times.

Minnock also recommends having conversations with children.

In a letter to parents, the school sent out resources on how to start those conversations:

“We were distressed to realize one of our fifth-graders brought a marijuana-infused gummy to school yesterday and shared it with a peer. Out of an abundance of caution, both children were sent to receive medical attention. While edibles like these look like candy, they certainly are not – and parents need to take responsibility to keep these kinds of products out of the reach of their children. While we try to keep an eye on everything our students bring to school, that’s simply not possible. We recognize this is a disturbing situation for any family and are working directly with the families of those students who were involved. We have also taken this opportunity to remind parents we have a zero-tolerance policy for bringing banned items to school. We encourage all parents and guardians to be vigilant about the food and snacks they are sending to school with their children.” Grand River Academy

“I never thought I needed to,” Morton said. “He’s so young, like I’m thinking when they’re in high school. Now we had that talk, and now I had to have that talk with my eight-year-old and my 12-year-old because now see what happened to your brother.”

GRA said they are reviewing their policies and procedures to see what change is needed in that same letter to parents.