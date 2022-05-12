80º

Operation Guardian Angel turns focus to drivers who don’t get over for emergency vehicles, tow trucks

44 drivers didn’t move over, 99 were speeding

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Most drivers know when they hear sirens or see flashing lights they need to get out of the way and give the emergency vehicle more space. But it’s not just a courtesy, it’s the law. It’s not just designed to protect police, fire and EMS crews -- it’s also designed to protect tow truck operators. In 2020 Ryan Monahan, a tow truck driver, was struck by a driver who didn’t move over. His co-worker was killed by a driver who didn’t move in 2015.

Michigan State Police conducted an operation called Guardian Angel on Wednesday (May 11) in Metro Detroit. During their operation 44 drivers did not move over, 99 were speeding and eight drivers were texting.

