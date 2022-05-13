Oakland County now at ‘high’ COVID transmission -- here are the recommendations for masking, more

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County is now categorized as having a “high” level of COVID transmission, prompting health officials to release recommendations for masking, testing, and quarantining.

As of Thursday (May 12), Oakland County’s seven-day average of daily COVID cases is up to 562 per day. The seven-day percent positivity for the county has risen to 19.8%.

Health officials recommend residents wear masks indoors and in public.

To decrease the likelihood of infection, residents should stay up to date with COVID vaccines, according to health officials. Anyone with symptoms or a known exposure to somebody with COVID should get tested.

Isolate and quarantine, if necessary, officials said.

Residents who test positive for COVID should talk to a doctor about whether they’re eligible for antibody or antiviral treatment.

