Detroit Police Department busts major chop shop with help from community

DETROIT – A tip to neighborhood police officers ended Friday night with the Detroit Police Department making a major chop shop bust.

It started as a tip to the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct Friday (May 13) morning.

“This was just a quality of life issue,” said Commander Arnold Williams. “The community had a complaint that there was dumping of car parts in the area, and it just made the area look bad.”

Officers from the 6th Precinct were dispatched to the 1800 block of Faust Avenue to check it out. Upon arrival, they noticed at least three cars parked outside a substantial wooden fence perimeter were stolen and got a warrant.

When officers got behind the fence, they found 23 vehicles in all.

“There were cars, SUVs, trailers, and an RV,” Williams said.

Officials say they were busy cataloging all the vehicles, but they’ve already run down where at least 13 were stolen from.

“A lot of these vehicles should close a lot of cases for us and some of our neighboring police departments as well.”