Detroit police want help identifying two women accused of assault and battery

2 women used racial slurs before physically assaulting woman, police say

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department needs help identifying two women they believe are connected to an assault and battery incident that took place Sunday (May 1).

Police say the incident took place around 4:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of College Street.

Officials say the two female suspects used racial slurs toward the 23-year-old victim, and then they physically assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 9th Precinct at 314-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-Speak-Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

