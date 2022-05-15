38-year-old Detroit woman missing after leaving home

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Tamika Carroll was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 11) on the 19400 block of Riopelle in Detroit. Officials say that she left her residence and did not return home.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black scarf on her head, a white top, blue jeans, a gold necklace with a ‘T’ on it and white Nike Air Max shoes.
Carroll’s husband told officials that she suffers from mental illness.
|Tamika Carroll
|Details
|Age
|38
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101