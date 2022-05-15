82º

Local News

38-year-old Detroit woman missing after leaving home

Tamika Carroll last seen on May 11

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Missing Woman, Missing Michigan Woman, Missing Detroit Woman, Tamika Carroll
Missing Tamika Carroll (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Tamika Carroll was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 11) on the 19400 block of Riopelle in Detroit. Officials say that she left her residence and did not return home.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black scarf on her head, a white top, blue jeans, a gold necklace with a ‘T’ on it and white Nike Air Max shoes.

Carroll’s husband told officials that she suffers from mental illness.

Tamika CarrollDetails
Age38
Height5′4″
HairBlack
Weight130 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter