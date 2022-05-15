38-year-old Detroit woman missing after leaving home

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Tamika Carroll was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 11) on the 19400 block of Riopelle in Detroit. Officials say that she left her residence and did not return home.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black scarf on her head, a white top, blue jeans, a gold necklace with a ‘T’ on it and white Nike Air Max shoes.

Carroll’s husband told officials that she suffers from mental illness.

Tamika Carroll Details Age 38 Height 5′4″ Hair Black Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101

