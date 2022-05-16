Bottoms up! Here are 13 Detroit breweries you can celebrate American Craft Beer Week

DETROIT – American Craft Beer Week encourages beer lovers to drink outside of their comfort zone.

The week is dedicated to celebrating small and independent breweries across the nation. According to National Today, there are more than 500 independent breweries in the United States.

Microbreweries, now known as craft breweries, are making waves with their spin on the delicious golden (somewhat) beverages.

The week celebrating local became official in 2006 and was established by the online publication, Craft Beer.

Looking for a new spot to check out this week? Support local and check out these 13 breweries in Detroit:

Atwater Brewery & Tap House

Batch Brewing Company

Brewery Faisan

Brew Detroit

Guess who’s back. Back again. Cerveza Delray Oscura, OG Cerveza Delray’s cousin, has returned just in time for Cinco de Mayo! Keep an eye out in your local stores starting this week. We brewed a big ol’ 100 barrel batch this time, so there’s more to go around. (Brew Detroit)

Detroit Beer Co.

Eastern Market Brewery Co.

Founders Brewing Co. Detroit

Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery

Lake Brothers Brewery Co.

Motor City Brewing Works

Nain Rouge Brewery

Saucy Brew Works

Tenacity Craft

Love beer? Click here to email me your Michigan brewery recommendation. 🍻