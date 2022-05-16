Bottoms up! Here are 13 Detroit breweries you can celebrate American Craft Beer Week

DETROIT – American Craft Beer Week encourages beer lovers to drink outside of their comfort zone.
The week is dedicated to celebrating small and independent breweries across the nation. According to National Today, there are more than 500 independent breweries in the United States.
Microbreweries, now known as craft breweries, are making waves with their spin on the delicious golden (somewhat) beverages.
The week celebrating local became official in 2006 and was established by the online publication, Craft Beer.
Looking for a new spot to check out this week? Support local and check out these 13 breweries in Detroit:
Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery
