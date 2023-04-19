Bell’s Brewery launches ‘Lager for the Lakes’ in honor of Michigan’s waters

Bell’s Brewery, out of Kalamazoo, has announced a lager in an effort to spread awareness of protecting the Great Lakes.

The Lager for the Lakes is a beer dedicated to the natural waters of Michigan. Bell’s Brewery has announced that the everyday beer is to encourage those to enjoy a day out on the water. In honor of the lager’s debut, the Michigan-based brewery will donate $25,000 to the nonprofit organization “Alliance for the Great Lakes.”

“Bell’s has made major investments in clean water initiatives for years, but we still face big threats to human health, millions of jobs, and future generations’ ability to enjoy these vital resources,” stated Executive Vice President at Bell’s Brewery Carrie Yunker. “So consider this our highly drinkable invitation to Bell’s fans: Join us in taking action to protect the Great Lakes at the heart of this great place we call home!”

Lager for the Lakes (Bell's Brewery)

The lager is to have a 4.8% ABV and a clean finish. The brewery stated that the beer has a balanced and moderate bitterness.

Along with the new brew and donation, the Kalamazoo-based brewery will join the nonprofit and host two beach clean-up events in the summer. Fans of the beer as well as the Great Lakes, are encouraged to join the party. Information on the clean-ups will be released at a later date, closer to the summer season.

The Lager for the Lakes beer is available on draft and 12-packs throughout the Midwest.

