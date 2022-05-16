Local Reverend reacts to tragic mass shooting in Buffalo

When you think of what happened at the grocery store in Buffalo, New York, you think about all the grief and terror and devastation caused by one man equipped with a ton of firepower.

It’s something no one should have to go through.

“This is very dangerous,” said Rev. Horrace Sheffield.

Detroit community leader, Rev. Sheffield, reacted to America’s latest mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

“What’s frightening is that this was forecasted. This guy was on a website, I mean sharing this information and went live,” said Sheffield.

10 people died in what some are calling a sick and evil hate crime targeting the Black community,

The gunman, who were not naming because we don’t want to bring him anymore notoriety, allegedly wrote a manifesto, outlining his plans to kill as many African Americans as possible.

Just last year, the accused killer was believed to have threaten a shooting at his high school, as well.

“It’s kind of an outgrowth of some of the racism and MAGA that this was supposedly inspired by Tucker Carlson,” said Sheffield. ,like so many others, can’t help but wonder what would happen if the shoe was on the other foot.

“Obviously, if this was someone who was threatening white folks, I don’t think it would have been allowed to go on as long as it did,” said Sheffield.

Rev. Sheffield said he’s praying for the victims of the shooting as well as their families.