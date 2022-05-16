Unidentified woman’s body found in trunk of burning car in Detroit

Detroit police say a woman's body was found in the trunk of a burning car on the city's east side.

DETROIT – An unidentified woman’s body was found Sunday in the trunk of a car that was burning on Detroit’s east side.

At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, a silver Ford Fusion was on fire on Lakepointe Street, near Warren Avenue and Alter Road, according to Detroit police. A woman’s body was found in the trunk of the car. She was deceased but her body was not burned, officials said.

The woman has not yet been identified and was listed as a Jane Doe on Sunday.

No other details have been released at this time. Detroit police are still investigating.

