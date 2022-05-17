$150M housing development breaks ground in Detroit’s Historic Lafayette Park

Lafayette West breaks ground today as they plan to build condos over 5-acres. The construction is set to be completed by May 2023.

DETROIT – Developers broke ground Tuesday in the Historic Lafayette Park.

City of Detroit’s Mayor Mike Duggan and many others came together to discuss the housing project being built at Lafayette Park, which is near I-75 and Gratiot.

According to a release, Lafayette West is a $150 million condominium and apartment community that will offer one and two-bedroom floor plans. The housing complex will have many assets, including enclosed parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool, electric vehicle stations, a club room and a social room. The housing project will cover 5-acres.

The area that Lafayette West will be built on has had homes here before. Historical photos will be displayed throughout the complex in honor of the neighborhood that used to be there during the 20th century.

At the breaking ground event, Duggan said that 20% of the apartments will be available for low-income housing.

The housing project is expected to start moving people in by Spring 2023.

Watch in the player above to see what the development will look like.