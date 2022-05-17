Detroit residents can register to have their dogs spayed or neutered for free during 3-day event

DETROIT – A free spay and neuter clinic is going to be held in Detroit next week and aims to sterilize 120 dogs. There are limited spots available.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting and funding the free clinic from May 24 through May 26. Dogs spayed or neutered at the clinic will also receive vaccinations, including rabies and a microchip.

“With shelters and rescues at capacity, the need for spay/neuter is critical. Proactive pet sterilization procedures address the root cause of animal overpopulation by preventing unwanted births,” said Cathy BISSELL, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We are committed to impacting the lives of both homeless and owned pets in Detroit by making spay/neuter services more accessible to the community.”

The three-day clinic will take place in the parking lot at Lasky Recreation Center and is happening in partnership with the City of Detroit.

Ad

“We are excited to partner with BISSELL Pet Foundation to provide this spay/neuter event to Detroiter’s pets,” said Mark Kumpf, director of Detroit Animal Care and Control. “Saving lives through community collaboration.”

How to register

Residents who want to participate in the clinic must register online before going.

The clinic will be helped May 24 through May 26 at the Lasky Recreation Center 13200 Fenelon St, Detroit, MI 48212.

Read: More All 4 Pets coverage