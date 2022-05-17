Detroit students, officers play basketball game in honor of recently deceased Officer Freddie Wilson

DETROIT – Officers from the Detroit Police Department took on students from Cody and Henry Ford high schools in the Stop the Violence, Keep the Peace Basketball Game.

It was a real battle Tuesday (May 17) out on the basketball court.

“I’m just happy to be out here with these kids and to be out here with my fellow police officers and the rest of the staff that’s out here,” said Officer Delano Christian.

“It’s ok right now,” said student Niko Williams. “I’m taking it a little light. I probably got like 20 points. But it’s good. It shows you that cops are not always bad.”

Both games and all the surrounding activities are being done to promote peace inside the classroom, halls, or wherever else you might see students on campus.

Ad

“It just feels good, man, because I was in their shoes at one point,” So, just to be out here with them and showing I’m supportive, it just feels good,” Officer Christian said.

During the halftime break for each game, officers were able to speak to students about the importance of keeping schools safe.

The games were also held to ultimately honor slain officer Freddie Wilson who died while trying to break up a fight near Henry Ford High School.

Read: Detroit public schools officer dies after trying to stop fight near Henry Ford High School, police say

“It’s an honor to him because he came here every day to make sure the kids were safe, and if he was here, he’d love it. He would be a part of it,” said Officer Baron Coleman.

Ad

“I really appreciate them for getting everybody off of the street, having them come watch us play,” Williams said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Students and staff members are hoping for this to become an annual event to continue honoring the legacy of Officer Wilson.