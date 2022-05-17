Traffic Alert: WB I-94 closed at Rotunda

DEARBORN, Mich – All westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Rotunda in Dearborn.
MDOT currently lists the incident as a disabled vehicle. It was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
It’s unclear how long the freeway will be closed.
