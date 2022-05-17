53º

Traffic Alert: WB I-94 closed at Rotunda

Tags: Traffic, Roads, Michigan, Detroit, Dearborn, Crash, Freeway, Accident

DEARBORN, Mich – All westbound lanes of I-94 are closed at Rotunda in Dearborn.

MDOT currently lists the incident as a disabled vehicle. It was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It’s unclear how long the freeway will be closed.

