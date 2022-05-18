54º

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic postpones Detroit show after testing positive for COVID

He is vaccinated and boosted, has mild symptoms

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

1959: Alfred Matthew Yankovic, better known as the pop music parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic, is born in Downey, California. (Kristine Slipson/Wikimedia Commons)

DETROIT‘Weird Al’ Yankovic had shows scheduled in Saginaw and Detroit this week, but both shows have been postponed after he tested positive for COVID.

The May 18 show at the Temple Theatre in Saginaw and the May 20 show at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit have been postponed. He said they will reschedule the shows as soon as possible.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

