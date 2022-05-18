‘Weird Al’ Yankovic postpones Detroit show after testing positive for COVID

1959: Alfred Matthew Yankovic, better known as the pop music parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic, is born in Downey, California.

DETROIT – ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic had shows scheduled in Saginaw and Detroit this week, but both shows have been postponed after he tested positive for COVID.

The May 18 show at the Temple Theatre in Saginaw and the May 20 show at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit have been postponed. He said they will reschedule the shows as soon as possible.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

“So… I’ve got COVID. Don’t worry, I’m fine - I’m vaxxed and double-boosted and the symptoms are very mild. But of course this means I unfortunately need to cancel the next couple dates on my tour (Saginaw & Detroit). I’m deeply sorry - we will reschedule those shows ASAP.” Al Yankovic

So… I’ve got COVID. Don’t worry, I’m fine - I’m vaxxed and double-boosted and the symptoms are very mild. But of course this means I unfortunately need to cancel the next couple dates on my tour (Saginaw & Detroit). I’m deeply sorry - we will reschedule those shows ASAP. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) May 18, 2022

Read: More entertainment coverage