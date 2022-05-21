2 people recovering, cars found after graduation shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. – People departing a graduation in the Grand Rapids area apparently were armed at the event when they exchanged gunshots with a group in a car, a sheriff said Friday.

Two people were shot Thursday night outside a stadium at East Kentwood High School, the site of a graduation for students from Crossroads Alternative High School.

A 16-year-old boy shot in the wrist was released from a hospital, while a 40-year-old woman shot in the abdomen was in stable condition, Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said.

She said it wasn’t known if there was a connection between the shooters and the injured pair.

“This was an obviously brazen act,” LaJoye-Young said.

The sheriff said people drove up in a stolen Hyundai vehicle and began shooting after the graduation.

Gunfire was returned by people who apparently were armed while attending the event, LaJoye-Young said.

They fled in a Mercedes-Benz sedan. Both vehicles were later recovered by police. No one was in custody by early Friday afternoon.

Ad

“It appears the groups of suspects may be known to each other,” LaJoye-Young said, adding that as many as five people fired shots.