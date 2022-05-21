Lincoln Park man still missing after being dropped off for appointment 9 years ago

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A Lincoln Park man disappeared after being dropped off for an appointment nine years ago, and his case still hasn’t been solved.

Robert Keith Pitts, 29, was last seen on May 21, 2013. Officials said he was dropped in the area of Fort Street and Southfield Road and hasn’t been seen since.

Pitts is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170-195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with light blue stripes, denim shorts, a red hat, and black and red shoes. He goes by the nicknames “O” and “Omerta,” according to authorities.

Pitts would now be 38 years old. Anyone with information about his case is asked to call the Taylor Police Department at 734-287-6611.

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.