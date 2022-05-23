Diesel supply concerns could start domino effect resulting in possibly more shortages

Metro Detroiters have been facing the hardships of fuel prices as they have skyrocketed. While gas costs are increasing, Diesel fuel is hitting record highs for its prices. Trucker Dave Puma said that it costs him about $1,000 more in fuel a month.

Puma owns an 18-wheel with two massive diesel tanks that he fills simultaneously. It costs his truck $500 to fill up.

Specialists are also saying that jet fuel demand has taken off.

Tradition Energy Petroleum Analyst Gary Cunningham said there is no certainty if we will have enough diesel fuel as the demand to make diesel and jet fuel was in such a low demand during the pandemic. Many refineries have shut down and haven’t opened back up.

Since the United States is producing less diesel, supplies are getting tight.

“Amazon free shipping, it’s probably going away. The price of a tomato is going to go up because it has to be moved by a truck,” said Cunningham.

Puma tells Local 4 that he also had to buy an extra locking device so no one would steal his fuel since prices are so high.

Another thing to think about is sanctions. Unlike gasoline, there are no sanctions for diesel from Russia.

Cunningham says there is no insight for relief until possibly after Christmas.

