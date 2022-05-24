Paige Renkoski has been missing from Michigan for 32 years: ‘Somebody knows something’

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. – Tuesday marks 32 years since Paige Marie Renkoski disappeared.

Renkoski, 30, was a substitute school teacher who was living in Okemos. She was last seen on May 24, 1990, standing on the side of I-96.

Police have searched several locations using crews, cadaver dogs, ground-penetrating radar and other methods. Renkoski or her remains have never been located.

Police have received and investigated more than 1,000 tips since she disappeared.

Paige Marie Renkoski (NamUs)

What we know about the day Paige Renkoski disappeared

Renkoski drove her mother to Detroit Metro Airport that morning, then visited with a friend who lived in Canton Township.

She was seen at a party store in Canton Township later that afternoon, where she purchased a beer. Witnesses told police they saw Renkoski on the side of the freeway speaking with a man next to a maroon minivan.

Her vehicle was found stopped and running on the westbound shoulder of I-96, about a half a mile from the Fowlerville exit. The beer she purchased, her shoes and her purse were found inside the vehicle. Renkoski has never been located.

Michelle Hollis is Renkoski’s younger sister, and she spoke with Local 4 in 2019.

“I mean, somebody knows something,” Hollis said in 2019. “Somebody got her to pull over at 3 o’clock in the afternoon on a freeway. I mean, how does that even happen?”

Breaking down the timeline:

Renkoski left her mother at the airport around 11:30 a.m. Then, she went to visit a friend in the Canton Township area. She left her friend’s home at around 2 p.m.

She was spotted at a party store west of I-275 in Canton Township between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. , where she purchased a beer.

Witnesses reported seeing her standing on the shoulder of the freeway speaking with a man and standing next to a maroon minivan.

The silver/gray 2-door 1986 Oldsmobile Cutlass she had been driving was found on the side of I-96 near the Fowlerville exit at 7:48 p.m. that same day. The car was running and the windshield wipers were on due to a rainstorm. Her shoes, purse, and the beer she purchased were inside the vehicle.

Paige Marie Renkoski's vehicle in 1990. (WDIV)

More details on the case

Paige Marie Renkoski Details Missing Age 30 Current Age 62 Height 5′6′' Weight 125 lbs Day of Last Contact May 24, 1990 Location Fowlerville Hair Blonde/Strawberry Eyes Blue

Renkoski had two screws in her left knee, a long scar on the inside of her right arm, and a scar on her left leg. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck sweater and was wearing it backward. She was wearing black and multi-color print pants.

She was wearing a dark green medium-length necklace with gold beads. She had green and gold earrings to match.

If you have any information, you should contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department at 517-546-2440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

