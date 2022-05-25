‘If you see something, say something’: Social media video show Detroit high school student pulling gun at school

Increased security was present at Marygrove High School on Wednesday after a troubling video surfaced online.

DETROIT – On Wednesday, increased security was present at Marygrove High School after a troubling video surfaced online.

The video showed a student pulling out a gun and pointing it at someone nearby in a classroom. In the 25-second video, the person that the student pointed the firearm at got up and walked away.

Officials are still investigating the case and have not confirmed if the gun was a handgun or a b.b. gun.

Related: ‘Horrific tragedy’: Ann Arbor superintendent responds to Texas school shooting

The district first saw the video went a parent sent it to them after seeing it on social media.

Detroit Public Schools Community District brought in extra officers to investigate and backpack searches Wednesday morning as students arrived at school.

Ad

According to officials, the student in the video has been arrested and expelled from DPSCD. If the student were to return to DPSCD, they would have to enroll in an alternative program.