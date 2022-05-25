Texas school shooting: Parents submitted DNA samples to ID children shot, killed in classroom

People become emotional at the City of Uvalde Town Square during a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed before the gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

UVALDE, Texas – Can you imagine having to submit a DNA sample to help identify your potentially murdered child? That’s the pain and agony parents of the kids at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas are living through right now.

After a gunman walked into the school, just outside of San Antonio, on Tuesday morning, and killed 19 children and two teachers -- all in the same fourth grade classroom, parents had to participate in this excruciating exercise because children don’t have identification -- and gunshots are destructive.

WDIV’s sister station KSAT, in San Antonio, reported that parents were walking into the civic center on Tuesday to submit DNA samples as officials worked to identify the victims of the shooting. Parents would exit, return to the front area, and wait for word.

KSAT reported that while many were waiting for updates, some formed prayer circles as they left with unbearable news. Then, just before midnight on Tuesday, between 30 and 40 people who remained were informed about their loved ones, and were escorted out by officials.

Sad update… Families tell me they’re going one by one inside getting swabbed for DNA to help investigators pic.twitter.com/zTuWr873Gk — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) May 25, 2022

Investigators did not immediately disclose a motive but identified the assailant as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the community about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, suggesting that “kids should watch out,” according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police.

Ramos legally bought two AR-style rifles just days before the attack, soon after his 18th birthday, state senators briefed by law enforcement said.

