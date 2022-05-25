Timeline: 21 killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, officials say

UVALDE, Texas – Here’s what we know about the timeline of events of a shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead.
Officials said 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a Texas city about 85 miles west of San Antonio on Tuesday (May 24). Students were in their last week of classes.
Read: 18 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, officials confirm
What we know about the timeline of the Texas elementary school shooting
This timeline is based on the time in Uvalde, Texas -- which is one hour behind Michigan.
- 11:32 a.m.: The shooting was first reported to the police.
- 11:43 a.m.: School announced it was on lockdown. Police department started sharing information on Facebook.
- 12:17 p.m.: Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced the shooting on Twitter.
- 12:23 p.m.: The scene was still active. Parents were told to pick up children at Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center.
There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.— Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 24, 2022
The rest of the district is under a Secure Status.
- 1:06 p.m.: The suspected shooter -- Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, of Uvalde -- was killed by police at the scene, according to police.
“It’s believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. “He shot and killed -- horrifically, incomprehensively -- 14 students and killed a teacher.”
- 4:16 p.m.: Uvalde Police Department held a news conference and shared it live on Facebook to release more details of the shooting. They confirmed the suspected shooter had been killed.
- 4:18 p.m.: Uvalde CISD chief of police Pete Arredondo delivered a statement.
- 4:33 p.m.: Abbott releases a statement on the shooting.
- 6:45 p.m.: Uvalde CISD and Uvalde CISD Police Department provide an update regarding the shooting.
- Before 7 p.m.: a Texas senator announced that 18 children and 3 adults had been killed in the shooting.
- 7:40 p.m.: President Joe Biden spoke about the shooting.
“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” Biden said. “There’s a hollowness in your chest. You feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out.”
Read: Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
- 8:34 p.m.: KSAT identifies the first victim as Eva Mireles. They also reported that a 10-year-old girl, 66-year-old woman were in critical condition.
The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the shooting, according to KSAT in San Antonio.
Residents who are capable and willing to donate can visit STBTC’s website to find a location or schedule an appointment online.