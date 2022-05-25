Timeline: 21 killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, officials say

“At approximated 11:32 a.m. this morning, there was a mass casualty incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The school has children that are in second, third and fourth grade.

I can confirm right now that we have several injuries -- adults and students, and we do have some deaths.

The suspect is deceased at this point. DPS is assisting with the investigation, and at this point, the investigation is leading to tell us that the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime.

Families are being notified, and we are providing services to them, as the district should. As far as the rest of the district is concerned, safety measures were taken to make sure that we had a safe release for the rest of the district, throughout our city of Uvalde, and we had numerous law enforcement officers and agencies that assisted with the safety release for those students.

We do want to keep all their families in our prayers. I hope you do, as well, and we also want to respect the privacy of the families. The investigation is still being worked on, and again, we’ll notify the parents and the families as soon as we have some next for them. Thank you so much.”

Pete Arredondo