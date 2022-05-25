57º

LIVE

National

Timeline: 21 killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, officials say

Officials say 19 children, 2 adults were killed

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Uvalde School Shooting, Uvalde, Texas, Uvalde CISD, School Shooting, News, National, Shootings, School Shootings
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Dario Lopez-Mills, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE, Texas – Here’s what we know about the timeline of events of a shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead.

Officials said 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a Texas city about 85 miles west of San Antonio on Tuesday (May 24). Students were in their last week of classes.

Read: 18 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Texas elementary school, officials confirm

Law enforcement personnel stand next to an armored vehicle outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

What we know about the timeline of the Texas elementary school shooting

This timeline is based on the time in Uvalde, Texas -- which is one hour behind Michigan.

  • 11:32 a.m.: The shooting was first reported to the police.
  • 11:43 a.m.: School announced it was on lockdown. Police department started sharing information on Facebook.
  • 12:17 p.m.: Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced the shooting on Twitter.
  • 12:23 p.m.: The scene was still active. Parents were told to pick up children at Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center.
  • 1:06 p.m.: The suspected shooter -- Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, of Uvalde -- was killed by police at the scene, according to police.

“It’s believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. “He shot and killed -- horrifically, incomprehensively -- 14 students and killed a teacher.”

  • 4:16 p.m.: Uvalde Police Department held a news conference and shared it live on Facebook to release more details of the shooting. They confirmed the suspected shooter had been killed.
  • 4:18 p.m.: Uvalde CISD chief of police Pete Arredondo delivered a statement.
  • 4:33 p.m.: Abbott releases a statement on the shooting.
  • 6:45 p.m.: Uvalde CISD and Uvalde CISD Police Department provide an update regarding the shooting.
  • Before 7 p.m.: a Texas senator announced that 18 children and 3 adults had been killed in the shooting.
  • 7:40 p.m.: President Joe Biden spoke about the shooting.

“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” Biden said. “There’s a hollowness in your chest. You feel like you’re being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out.”

Read: Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

  • 8:34 p.m.: KSAT identifies the first victim as Eva Mireles. They also reported that a 10-year-old girl, 66-year-old woman were in critical condition.
Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary school was among the victims of the May 24, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is in critical need of blood donations following the shooting, according to KSAT in San Antonio.

Residents who are capable and willing to donate can visit STBTC’s website to find a location or schedule an appointment online.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter