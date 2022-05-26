Grieving dog owner fined $700 after Inkster police shoot, kill beloved dog: ‘He was my best friend’

Brad Brock said Inkster police have fined him after shooting and killing his 4-year-old mastiff dog, Moose.

Local 4 first reported on this story in November. Brock had called 911 to report a fight at a nearby gas station on Michigan Avenue.

Moose, who wasn’t on a leash at the time, was approaching his owner when the officer shot and killed him.

Original: ‘I lost my best friend’: Inkster police officer shoots, kills 911 caller’s beloved dog

Brock said he was fined $700 for having an off-leash dog and had to pay $125 in court costs.

“It wasn’t a dog, he was my best friend, he was my best friend, man, it just still hurts to this day,” Brock said.

Police said the officer believed his life was in danger. Brock disagrees and after being fined, is fighting back.

He filed a lawsuit against the city and police.

“In my opinion, this was just negligence, irresponsibility, and misuse of a firearm. This gentleman does not deserve to have a firearm in his possession,” Brock said.

An animal group heard his story and is going to pay the fine for Brock.